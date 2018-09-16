Minaya allowed a hit and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings to record his first save of the season in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Orioles.

Nate Jones and Jace Fry both pitched the night before, so manager Rick Renteria turned to Minaya instead to close out the game. He's at best third in the pecking order for ninth-inning duty, so don't expect the 27-year-old to get many more save opportunities over the final weeks of the season.