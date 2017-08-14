White Sox's Juan Minaya: May be in mix for saves
Minaya could be a candidate to close games for the White Sox after Tyler Clippard was traded to the Astros on Sunday.
It wasn't immediately clear who would get the nod to close games with the departure of Clippard. Minaya would appear to be a top candidate after posting a 3.14 ERA with a 11.9 K/9 since July 1. However, Jake Petricka and Gregory Infante could also be in the mix as there's been no official announcement.
More News
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Rejoins White Sox•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Returns to minors Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Called up by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Returns to minors•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Joining big-league club•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Activated from DL, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...