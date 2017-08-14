Minaya could be a candidate to close games for the White Sox after Tyler Clippard was traded to the Astros on Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear who would get the nod to close games with the departure of Clippard. Minaya would appear to be a top candidate after posting a 3.14 ERA with a 11.9 K/9 since July 1. However, Jake Petricka and Gregory Infante could also be in the mix as there's been no official announcement.