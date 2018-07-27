White Sox's Juan Minaya: Mentioned as fill-in closer
Minaya was one pitcher mentioned as part of a closer-by-committee approach after the White Sox traded Joakim Soria to Milwaukee on Thursday, Doug Padilla of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Minaya filled a similar role in 2017 when he picked up nine saves as a fill-in closer after the White Sox traded closer David Robertson to the Yankees. Manager Rick Renteria said he didn't plan on naming a closer and also mentioned Jace Fry as a possible member of the committee. Hours after Renteria mentioned Minaya, the reliever was dinged for a three-run home run in two-thirds of an inning, throwing just nine strikes in 23 pitches.
