Minaya threw a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout against the Angels on Thursday en route to his eighth save of the season.

He faced Kaleb Cowart, Eric Young Jr. and Carlos Perez, but a save is a save. Minaya has now successfully converted five straight save opportunities and eight of nine since stepping into the closer role for the White Sox. The 27-year-old is not a great bet to hold onto the job for a long period of time, but he's making a case to open 2018 in the ninth inning.