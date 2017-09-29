White Sox's Juan Minaya: Nails down win for eighth save
Minaya threw a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout against the Angels on Thursday en route to his eighth save of the season.
He faced Kaleb Cowart, Eric Young Jr. and Carlos Perez, but a save is a save. Minaya has now successfully converted five straight save opportunities and eight of nine since stepping into the closer role for the White Sox. The 27-year-old is not a great bet to hold onto the job for a long period of time, but he's making a case to open 2018 in the ninth inning.
More News
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Closes out Halos•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Picks up save•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Picks up fifth save•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Picks up third win Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Collects save despite dicey outing•
-
White Sox's Juan Minaya: Blows save against Twins•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...