White Sox's Juan Minaya: Optioned to Triple-A
Minaya was sent back down to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Minaya has appeared in five games for the White Sox thus far in 2018, allowing four earned runs off three hits and nine walks while striking out five in 3.1 innings of relief. The right-hander will look to focus on his control back in the minors, while Jace Fry takes his 25-man roster spot in a corresponding move.
