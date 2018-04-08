Minaya was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Minaya finished the 2017 season as the closer in Chicago and was assumed to be in the conversation to fill the role again this season. Instead, after just one inning of work, he's been sent down. He'll likely be back up with the White Sox at some point this season, though the team seems to have little faith in him. He's unlikely to be anywhere close to the top of the closer depth chart if and when he does return.