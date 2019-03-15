White Sox's Juan Minaya: Outrighted to Triple-A
Minaya cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Minaya had struggled so far this spring, allowing 11 runs in 4.2 innings. He finished 2018 with a 3.28 ERA in 46.2 innings, so he still could provide capable performances at some point this season.
