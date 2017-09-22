White Sox's Juan Minaya: Picks up fifth save
Minaya picked up his fifth save of the season Thursday against the Astros, striking out one and walking two in a scoreless ninth inning.
It wasn't the cleanest inning, and only 11 of his 23 pitches went for strikes, but he nonetheless notched his fifth save against just one blown save since taking over the closer's role. He also has three wins, and should continue to serve as the closer as the White Sox play out the string, however he is not a good bet to hold that role for all of 2018.
