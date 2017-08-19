Minaya walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his first career big-league save in a 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Given how White Sox GM Rick Hahn has treated his closers this season, it now wouldn't be a shock to see Minaya in another uniform before the weekend is out, but assuming he sticks around he could begin to see regular duty in the ninth inning thanks to his 3.29 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB in 13.2 innings since the All-Star break.