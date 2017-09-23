Minaya allowed two hits in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his sixth save of the season in Friday's 7-6 win over the Royals.

The White Sox ended the game in spectacular fashion, enabling Minaya to earn his second save in as many nights. Avisail Garcia fielded the second straight single Minaya permitted and initiated a 9-2-4-6 double play. Minaya's had some shaky moments since being elevated to closer, posting a 5.40 ERA with seven runs, 14 hits, seven walks and three hit batsmen over 11.2 innings. Remarkably, he's saved six of seven save opportunities.