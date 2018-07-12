White Sox's Juan Minaya: Picks up second hold
Minaya retired the only batter faced to earn his second hold of the season in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.
Minaya has slowly chipped away at an ERA that was 7.11 on June 15. Since then, he's allowed two earned runs over 11.2 innings (1.54 ERA) with six walks and 14 strikeouts. He served as the White Sox's closer for a period of time last year after David Robertson was dealt and could be in line for save opportunities later this season if the White Sox trade Joakim Soria. For that to happen, he'll need to manage the free passes -- he's walked 17 batters in 18 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...