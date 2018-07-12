Minaya retired the only batter faced to earn his second hold of the season in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Minaya has slowly chipped away at an ERA that was 7.11 on June 15. Since then, he's allowed two earned runs over 11.2 innings (1.54 ERA) with six walks and 14 strikeouts. He served as the White Sox's closer for a period of time last year after David Robertson was dealt and could be in line for save opportunities later this season if the White Sox trade Joakim Soria. For that to happen, he'll need to manage the free passes -- he's walked 17 batters in 18 innings.