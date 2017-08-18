White Sox's Juan Minaya: Role remains fluid
Minaya recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Manager Rick Renteria then used three different relievers in the ninth, with Jake Petricka ultimately blowing the save and taking the loss. The skipper told MLB.com following Tyler Clippard's departure that the roles at the back end of the bullpen will be "fluid," while adding that "we're going to do the best we can to use a lot of our guys and give them different opportunities in different situations." Minaya would seem like one of the more deserving candidates for save chances moving forward given his ability to miss bats.
