Minaya was hit with the loss Saturday against the Athletics, allowing a run on two hits while striking out a pair in one inning.

Minaya failed to keep the game tied after entering in the top of the eighth inning. He struck out a pair of tough batters in Khris Davis and Matt Olson but allowed a run to score on a double and a single. Minaya has bounced between the majors and Triple-A so far this season and has a mediocre 4.63 ERA in his 11.2 big-league innings.