Minaya was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader in Kansas City.

The White Sox are adding some short-term bullpen depth for the twin bill against the Royals. Minaya has allowed five runs while striking out eight in 8.1 innings (six appearances) at Triple-A. He should return to Charlotte after the doubleheader.

