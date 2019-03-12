Minaya allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three in an inning of relief Monday against the Brewers.

Both runs MInaya allowed scampered home after wild pitches. It's been a troubling spring for the White Sox's returning bullpen members. Minaya's ERA rose to 21.21 after the outing. He joins Aaron Bummer (13.50), Jace Fry (14.73), Ian Hamilton (36.00) and Thyago Vieira (7.71) as members of the bullpen that finished the 2018 season in Chicago, who are scuffling in the Cactus League.