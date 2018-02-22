The White Sox have not named a closer to begin the 2018 season, but Minaya may end up yielding the job to veteran Joakim Soria.

Coming off of his best season since 2010, Soria's experience in the role may ultimately be the difference-maker as the White Sox put together their bullpen for the upcoming season. In order to make a strong case for the job, Minaya will need to cut back on the free passes and long balls. Additionally, the White Sox could consider Nate Jones as an option to pitch the ninth if he proves to be healthy following a season-ending elbow procedure that cut his 2017 campaign short.