White Sox's Juan Minaya: White Sox closer plans TBD
The White Sox have not named a closer to begin the 2018 season, but Minaya may end up yielding the job to veteran Joakim Soria.
Coming off of his best season since 2010, Soria's experience in the role may ultimately be the difference-maker as the White Sox put together their bullpen for the upcoming season. In order to make a strong case for the job, Minaya will need to cut back on the free passes and long balls. Additionally, the White Sox could consider Nate Jones as an option to pitch the ninth if he proves to be healthy following a season-ending elbow procedure that cut his 2017 campaign short.
More News
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...