White Sox's Juan Perez: Minors deal with White Sox
Perez signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Perez has spent most of the past three seasons playing for Triple-A Louisville within the Reds' organization. The second baseman slashed .300/.398/.538 during an injury-plagued season in 2017, and should add some depth up the middle for Chicago. That said, don't expect to see Perez on the fantasy radar, as the 26-year-old has yet to appear in a major-league contest.
More News
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...