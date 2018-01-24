Perez signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Perez has spent most of the past three seasons playing for Triple-A Louisville within the Reds' organization. The second baseman slashed .300/.398/.538 during an injury-plagued season in 2017, and should add some depth up the middle for Chicago. That said, don't expect to see Perez on the fantasy radar, as the 26-year-old has yet to appear in a major-league contest.