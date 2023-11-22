Anderson signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday.
It's not clear whether Anderson received an invitation to the major-league side of spring training as part of the deal. The right-handed reliever collected a 6.87 ERA over 24 appearances in the minors in the Royals organization this season. He last pitched in the big leagues in 2019.
