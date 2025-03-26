The White Sox optioned Anderson to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Heading into spring training, Anderson seemed to be a leading candidate to earn saves for the White Sox this season, but a rough showing in Cactus League play was enough to remove him from consideration for an Opening Day bullpen spot entirely. Over his seven spring appearances, Anderson yielded eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and four walks over six innings. The White Sox have yet to name a closer as Opening Day approaches, though manager Will Venable said two weeks ago that Mike Clevinger ranks near the top of the list for the team's options in the ninth inning.