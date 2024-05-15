Share Video

The White Sox returned Anderson to Triple-A Charlotte after Tuesday's doubleheader against Washington.

Anderson pitched a scoreless inning during the first game of the twin bill, giving up one walk while punching out two batters. He owns a 2.81 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 16 frames in Triple-A, and he could return to the majors later this year if Chicago's bullpen depth is tested further.

