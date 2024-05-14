The White Sox recalled Anderson from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Anderson will serve as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals. The right-hander has allowed two runs over 2.1 innings across two appearances during his brief time with the White Sox this season. He is likely to be sent back down to Charlotte after Tuesday's festivities.
More News
-
White Sox's Justin Anderson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Justin Anderson: Added to roster•
-
White Sox's Justin Anderson: Gets minors deal from White Sox•
-
Royals' Justin Anderson: Latches on with Royals•
-
Rangers' Justin Anderson: Won't crack Opening Day roster•
-
Rangers' Justin Anderson: Active at Triple-A Round Rock•