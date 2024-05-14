Share Video

The White Sox recalled Anderson from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Anderson will serve as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals. The right-hander has allowed two runs over 2.1 innings across two appearances during his brief time with the White Sox this season. He is likely to be sent back down to Charlotte after Tuesday's festivities.

