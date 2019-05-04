Nicolino signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

It didn't take long for Nicolino to find a new home after being released by the Twins earlier in the week. The southpaw compiled a 5.12 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB though 19.1 innings (four starts, one relief appearance) with Triple-A Rochester before being cut loose. He'll provide starting pitching depth for the White Sox, who just lost Carlos Rodon to an elbow injury.

