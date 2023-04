Mechals (undisclosed) made his season debut Saturday for Single-A Kannapolis, striking out three over two perfect innings.

Mechals didn't pitch after Aug. 12 of last season due to an unspecified issue, but the 25-year-old right-hander reported to spring training at full health and was included on Kannapolis' season-opening roster. The appearance Saturday was just the second of Mechals' professional career since he was drafted by the White Sox in 2020.