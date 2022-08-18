The White Sox's rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate placed Mechals on the 7-day injured list Monday due to an unspecified issue.

A 2020 fourth-round draft pick, Mechals underwent Tommy John surgery the month before he was selected and likely suffered a setback along the way, given that he didn't make his professional debut until last weekend. He tossed a scoreless inning for the White Sox's ACL affiliate, but he either suffered a setback with his elbow in that outing or is now dealing with a new injury.