White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Another rehab outing on tap

Herrera is scheduled for another rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Herrera struggled in his first rehab appearance with the Knights, but he bounced back and fired a scoreless inning while recording a strikeout Tuesday against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. If everything goes off without a hitch Thursday, Herrera -- who has been sidelined since June 20 with an oblique injury -- could be cleared to rejoin the White Sox shortly thereafter.