White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Back from IL
Herrera (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the A's.
He had been shelved since July 17 and logged a 7.36 ERA in 33 MLB innings prior to the injury. Look for him to primarily work in mid-leverage spots over the rest of the season.
