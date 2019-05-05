White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Battling back stiffness
Herrera (back) is considered day-to-day after being diagnosed with back stiffness, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Herrera was lifted from Sunday's matchup due to a back issue, although he appears to have avoided a significant injury. The White Sox will likely evaluate him again Monday morning to determine his availability for the series opener against Cleveland.
