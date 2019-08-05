White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Begins rehab assignment

Herrera (oblique) made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, working an inning and giving up four runs on five hits.

Herrera needed 22 pitches to record the three outs and surrendered three extra-base hits -- including two home runs -- in his first competitive outing since July 17. Needless to say, the White Sox will probably want to see Herrera show improved command in subsequent minor-league outings before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list.