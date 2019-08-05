White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Begins rehab assignment
Herrera (oblique) made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, working an inning and giving up four runs on five hits.
Herrera needed 22 pitches to record the three outs and surrendered three extra-base hits -- including two home runs -- in his first competitive outing since July 17. Needless to say, the White Sox will probably want to see Herrera show improved command in subsequent minor-league outings before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Scheduled for bullpen•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Lands on IL with oblique injury•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Wild outing Saturday•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Returns to action•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Good to go Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: May be available Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...