White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Blames foot surgery for down year

Herrera attributed his career-worst 6.14 ERA in 2019 to the aftereffects of foot surgery he underwent in September of 2018, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's fair to assume the White Sox expected more out of Herrera when he signed a two-year, $18 million contract prior to the 2019 season. The optimist will look at the two-time All Star's 1.76 ERA over the final 15 games and see a reliever that can help the back end of the bullpen.