White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Expected member of bullpen
Herrera is expected to claim one of the reliever spots, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Herrera opened the 2019 season as a setup man with potential to steal saves from Alex Colome, but he didn't last long in that role. He walked too many batters and opponents had an .857 OPS off the right-hander during the first half of the season. He blamed a foot injury suffered in September of 2018 that lingered into 2019. That left the White Sox searching for better setup men, which they eventually found in Aaron Bummer and Evan Marshall. Herrera will primarily pitch the middle innings and likely low-leverage spots until he can prove his career-worst 6.14 ERA in 2019 was a fluke.
