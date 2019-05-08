White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Good to go Wednesday

Herrera (back) is available to pitch Wednesday against the Indians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Herrera is good to go Wednesday after missing the first two games of the series due to a stiff back. Now that he's healthy again, the 29-year-old, who owns a 5.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 17 innings this season, should settle back into a setup role for the White Sox.