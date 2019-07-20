White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Lands on IL with oblique injury

The White Sox placed Herrera on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right oblique strain, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Oblique injuries often linger and are therefore carry volatile recovery timetables, so it wouldn't be surprising if Herrera was on the shelf beyond the minimum amount of time. The former Royals closer hadn't pitched since Wednesday and has been abysmal in a setup role this season, posting a 7.36 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 33 innings. The White Sox recalled Jimmy Cordero from Triple-A Charlotte to provide the team with another arm in the bullpen.