White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Leaves with injury
Herrera exited Sunday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent back injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Herrera was forced to depart from the contest with two outs in the eighth inning and was spotted holding his back on the way off the field. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is uncovered.
