White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: May be available Wednesday

Herrera (back) said he would likely be ready to pitch Wednesday at Cleveland, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Herrera has been battling back stiffness over the last few days but has been able to resume playing catch with no issues. The 29-year-old has a 5.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through his first 17 innings of the season.