White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: May be available Wednesday
Herrera (back) said he would likely be ready to pitch Wednesday at Cleveland, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Herrera has been battling back stiffness over the last few days but has been able to resume playing catch with no issues. The 29-year-old has a 5.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through his first 17 innings of the season.
More News
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Plays catch Monday•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Battling back stiffness•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Leaves with injury•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Nails down third hold•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Velo bouncing back•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Not cranked up, but effective•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...