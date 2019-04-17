White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Nails down third hold
Herrera struck out two over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Royals.
After some hand-wringing during spring training when Herrera's fastball was living in the low 90s, the right-handed reliever regularly hit 95 and 96 mph and touched 97 on Tuesday. Herrera nailed down his third hold and has allowed just one run over eight innings.
