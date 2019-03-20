White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Not cranked up, but effective

Herrera's fastball velocity is in the low-90s this spring, a few ticks below he mid-to-high 90s range where it typically lives, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times repors.

Herrera, who underwent left foot surgery last August, said the foot -- his plant foot -- is behaving this spring and feels the fastball velocity will be there eventually. The fastball is his signature pitch, but he can get by with diminished velocity by having effective breaking stuff. Herrera has a 3.18 ERA with five strikeouts and one walk over 5.2 Cactus League innings. He and projected closer Alex Colome will form a late-inning tandem for the White Sox.