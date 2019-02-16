White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Ready to throw
Herrera's foot has recovered to the point that he's ready to resume throwing, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Injuries limited Herrera to just 44.1 innings last season, though he was effective when healthy, finishing with a 2.44 ERA. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left foot in early September but appears to be on track for Opening Day. It remains to be seen whether he or Alex Colome will be the primary closer on the south side of Chicago this season.
