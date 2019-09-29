White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Records first save

Herrera gave up a home run while striking out two to record the save in a 5-3 win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Herrera entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead, and he allowed a solo home run before striking out the final two batters of the game to nail down his first save in the last game. The 29-year-old finishes the season with a 3-3 record with a 6.14 ERA in 51.1 innings.