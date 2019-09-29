White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Records first save
Herrera gave up a home run while striking out two to record the save in a 5-3 win over the Tigers on Sunday.
Herrera entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead, and he allowed a solo home run before striking out the final two batters of the game to nail down his first save in the last game. The 29-year-old finishes the season with a 3-3 record with a 6.14 ERA in 51.1 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Back from IL•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Another rehab outing on tap•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Begins rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Scheduled for bullpen•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Lands on IL with oblique injury•
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Wild outing Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...