White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Recovery going as planned

Herrera (foot) is "very optimistic" that he will begin spring training without any restrictions, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Herrera underwent season-ending surgery in September to repair a torn ligament in his left foot, but it doesn't sound like the issue is expected to affect his status for the start of the 2019 season. The veteran right-hander, who signed a two-year deal with the White Sox earlier in the week, should compete with Alex Colome for the closer's role this spring. Herrera posted a combined 2.44 ERA and 38:10 K:BB in 44.1 innings split between the Royals and Nationals in 2018.