White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Recovery going as planned
Herrera (foot) is "very optimistic" that he will begin spring training without any restrictions, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Herrera underwent season-ending surgery in September to repair a torn ligament in his left foot, but it doesn't sound like the issue is expected to affect his status for the start of the 2019 season. The veteran right-hander, who signed a two-year deal with the White Sox earlier in the week, should compete with Alex Colome for the closer's role this spring. Herrera posted a combined 2.44 ERA and 38:10 K:BB in 44.1 innings split between the Royals and Nationals in 2018.
More News
-
White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Signs with White Sox•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Undergoes season-ending foot surgery•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Back on disabled list•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Headed for X-rays on foot•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Carted off with leg injury•
-
Nationals' Kelvin Herrera: Throws perfect ninth inning in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...