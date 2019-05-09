White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Returns to action
Herrera allowed a two-run home run and did not get a batter out in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Cleveland.
Herrera, who missed time since Sunday with a back issue, came on in the bottom of the ninth inning with a man on and served up a walkoff bomb to Jose Ramirez. It was the sixth time in the last nine appearances he's allowed runs. After a hopeful start to 2019, Herrera now has a 5.82 ERA and 17:6 K:BB over 17 innings.
