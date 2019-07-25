White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Scheduled for bullpen

Herrera (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

This is an encouraging sign for Herrera, who landed on the injured list over the weekend with a right oblique strain. It remains to be seen whether the right-hander will require a rehab assignment before rejoining the White Sox, though that will likely depend on how he responds as he progresses through his throwing program.

