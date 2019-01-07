White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Signs with White Sox

Herrera (foot) signed a two-year, $18 million contract with the White Sox on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal also includes a third-year vesting option.

Herrera is set to return to the AL Central, where he spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career with the Royals before being traded to Washington in June of 2018. He appeared in 48 games for the Royals and Nationals last season, notching a combined 2.44 ERA and 38:10 K:BB across 44.1 innings. Herrera underwent season-ending surgery in September to repair a torn ligament in his left foot, leaving his status for Opening Day up in the air. Given his prior experience in the ninth-inning, Herrera could compete with Alex Colome for the closer's role when healthy, though he seems more likely to settle in as one of the team's top setup men.

