White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Slated to pitch Saturday

Herrera is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Rangers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Herrera was eased into spring training while working back left foot surgery, but it doesn't sound like he's experienced any setbacks since reporting to camp. After clearing the final hurdle in his recovery by facing hitters in a simulated game, he'll now receive the green light to test himself in an uncontrolled setting. The White Sox have yet to name a closer heading into Opening Day, but Herrera's delayed entry into Cactus League play probably puts him behind Alex Colome in the competition.