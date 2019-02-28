White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Tossing simulated game Thursday

Herrera (foot) is scheduled to toss a simulated game Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Herrera's advancement to facing hitters suggests he progressing positively from the season-ending left foot surgery he required last September. The right-hander previously suggested his availability for Opening Day was up in the air, but if the simulated game goes as expected, it would seemingly put him on track to be ready for the start of the season. The White Sox could still elect to ease Herrera into Cactus League action, however, which may hurt his chances of beating out Alex Colome for the team's opening at closer.

