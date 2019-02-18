White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Uncertain about Opening Day status

Herrera was noncommittal when asked about his status for Opening Day, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "I'm working on it. It's a process," the reliever said.

Herrera is still working his way back from season-ending surgery that he underwent last September to repair a torn ligament in his left foot. While the veteran right-hander recently resumed throwing and is scheduled for regular bullpen work, his status for the start of the season remains up in the air. Even if Herrera isn't ready to go by Opening Day, it doesn't sound like he'll be too far behind. Once healthy, it's unclear whether Herrera or Alex Colome will serve as the White Sox's primary closer.