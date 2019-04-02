White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Velo bouncing back

Herrera's four-seam fastball averaged 95 mph in his first two appearances, better than he showed in spring training but a couple of ticks below its average last season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Herrera, who underwent surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot last summer, said the foot is still not at 100 percent but is good enough to pitch. That may be the cause of the diminished velocity this spring.