White Sox's Kelvin Herrera: Wild outing Saturday
Herrera allowed one run on one hit, two walks, a hit batsman and a wild pitch in Saturday's 13-2 loss to the Athletics.
Herrera has allowed runs in each of his last six appearances and has long since been removed from a setup role for closer Alex Colome. His ERA climbed to 7.84 with a 4.1 BB/9 over 31 innings.
