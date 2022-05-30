Graveman was placed on the restricted list Monday.
The move comes on the eve of a three-game series in Toronto, indicating that Graveman made himself ineligible to cross the Canadian border by declining to vaccinate himself against COVID-19. He'll presumably return to the roster Friday when the team heads to Tampa Bay.
