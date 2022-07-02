Graveman pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 1-0 win over the Giants.
Graveman had no trouble in the ninth inning of this low-scoring contest, picking up his second save since Liam Hendriks (forearm) has been out. Graveman hasn't allowed an earned run in his last seven innings, though he's yielded three unearned runs. The 31-year-old has a 2.14 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB across 33.2 innings. He's added four saves, 13 holds and four blown saves, and he should continue to be in the mix for closing duties as part of a committee situation in Hendriks' absence.
