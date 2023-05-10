Graveman picked up the save with a perfect ninth inning in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Kansas City.
Graveman needed just seven pitches to pick up his first save of 2023. Reynaldo Lopez, who pitched in the eighth, has been the primary option for saves, but his ERA sits at 7.63. Both Graveman and Lopez could be pushed out of save situations soon, as Liam Hendricks is nearing a return to majors.
